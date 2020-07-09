TORONTO -- Ontario has extended all of its emergency orders until July 22 in order to align with a new bill proposed at Queen’s Park that would allow certain emergency orders to remain in place until the government decides they are no longer necessary.

In a statement issued Thursday, the government said the decision was made “to ensure the province maintains the necessary flexibility to protect public health and safety as more businesses reopen and people go back to work.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford first declared a state of emergency on March 17 as the province grappled with a surge in COVID-19 patients.

It has been extended numerous times and is set to expire on July 15.

Ford has previously said that he hopes not to have to extend the province’s state of emergency past June.

"Our government is getting Ontario back on track and more people back to work, but at the same time taking steps to ensure we don't undo the tremendous progress we have made together," Ford said in a statement.

"By keeping these emergency measures in place, we will continue to support our frontline care providers, protect our most vulnerable, and ensure we can rapidly respond to potential outbreaks or surges."

This is a breaking news story. More to come.