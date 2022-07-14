Ontario expects supply of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids late next week
Ontario expects to receive supply of COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of six months and five years by late next week.
A spokesman for Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province expects supply of the pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to come from the federal government by then, now that the shot has been approved in Canada.
Stephen Warner says the government is ready to distribute the shots across the province and aims to begin administering doses "as soon as possible."
He says the province will share more information about how and when to book appointments before supply arrives.
The news from Ontario follows a federal announcement that Health Canada has approved Moderna's two-dose pediatric vaccine for young children.
The drug regulator says the vaccine can be administered in doses one-quarter the size approved for adults, at an interval of about four weeks between shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.
