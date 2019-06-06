

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Ontario residents will soon be able to buy alcohol at 300 new retail outlets across the province.

The Progressive Conservative government announced on Thursday that 87 more grocery stores, chosen through a lottery process, will be allowed to sell beer, wine and cider as of September. According to a news release, the new stores will offer local craft brewers and wineries greater visibility.

"Whether driving to the cottage or running errands, consumers across Ontario will now have more places to pick up beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages," Fedeli said in a statement.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) will also be establishing agency stores in “200 new underserved communities,” according to the release. Sixty of those stores are expected to open in August, with up to 150 new locations expected to be operational by December 2019.

The new stores will be called “LCBO Convenience Outlets.”

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and extending retail access to beverage alcohol products to new communities and additional grocery partnerships will significantly increase access and convenience for consumers across the entire province,” said LCBO President and CEO George Soleas in a statement.

The LCBO has released a Request for Proposal seeking applications from local retailers in the new communities. Applicants will also be entered into a lottery to be eligible for “Convenience Outlet authorizations.”

The announcement comes a week after the PC government said it was going to tear up the province’s contract with The Beer Store, calling the deal a “monopoly” and a “bad deal for consumers.” Both the Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have expressed concern that introducing legislation to forcible end the deal may negatively impact the investment climate in the province, with the brewers who own the Beer Store likely to sue the province.