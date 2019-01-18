

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontarians will soon be able to buy some charity raffle tickets online without attending an event in person.

The Progressive Conservative government announced changes today to the way raffles are run, a process the Alcohol and Gaming Commission started in 2017.

Since then, 2,000 electronic raffles have been held across Ontario, and now they will be able to be held remotely.

The government says, as an example, people could participate in 50-50 draws at sports games by using their smartphone from home.

Charities would also be able to pick winners and award prizes online.

Lindsey Park, parliamentary assistant to the attorney general, says expanding online raffles will allow people to more easily support causes that are important to them.