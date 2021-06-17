TORONTO -- Ontario is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 vaccine doses next week and has declared three more regions as Delta variant hot spots.

As of June 23, the province will add Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka, and Durham Region to the hot spot list, which means adult residents in those areas will become eligible to book their second vaccine if they had their first shot on or before May 30.

Halton, Peel, Porcupine, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, and York Region had already been declared Delta variant hot spots by the province. People in those seven regions who had their first shot before May 30 will also become eligible to book their second dose.

Starting Monday, all adults in Ontario who received either Pfizer or Moderna as their first dose before May 10 will be eligible to book their second shot.

The province said everyone else in Ontario who got a first shot on or after May 10 – except for people between 12 and 17 – will be eligible to book their second dose starting June 28.

Bookings for second doses for youth between the age of 12 and 17 is expected to begin between after Aug 9.

The new dose interval could now be as short as 28 days, officials say.

Those who had Moderna or Pfizer for their first dose can now have either for their second dose. People who had AstraZeneca for their first dose can either have the same, or opt for Moderna or Pfizer.

To date, 75 per cent of Ontarians have received their first dose, while 19 per cent have had both doses. That means nearly 12 million people have received one dose, while 2.3 million have had both.

In order to move to Step 2, the province needs to hit 20 per cent of people who received both doses.

People with one vaccine dose are believed to be less protected against the Delta variant, which is also considered far more transmissible than other strains.

Health Minister Christine Elliott will make an announcement about the vaccine rollout at 1 p.m.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live.