TORONTO -- Ontario elementary school teachers are now in a legal position to strike in 17 days if a deal cannot be reached with the province.

On Friday, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said that it has received a "no-board" report from the Ministry of Labour.

“ETFO is fighting for investment, not cuts in education, but Doug Ford’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce isn’t listening,” said ETFO president Sam Hammond in a statement.

“While ETFO is now in a legal position to take strike action in 17 days, we will continue to focus on contract talks in an attempt to arrive at a deal that improves student learning conditions and educator working conditions.”

Elementary school teachers voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action last week.

The "no-board" report was granted the day after the province passed a bill in the Legislature capping public sector wage increases to one per cent a year, for the next three years.

The unions representing Ontario teachers are preparing to challenge the government in court over the legislation.

A no-board report was issued for high school teachers on Nov. 1, however they have not yet coted on a strike mandate.

With files from the Canadian Press