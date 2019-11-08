Ontario elementary teachers about two weeks away from legal strike position
Vacant desks are pictured at the front of a empty classroom is pictured at McGee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 11:51AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 8, 2019 12:14PM EST
TORONTO -- Ontario elementary school teachers are now in a legal position to strike in 17 days if a deal cannot be reached with the province.
On Friday, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said that it has received a "no-board" report from the Ministry of Labour.
“ETFO is fighting for investment, not cuts in education, but Doug Ford’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce isn’t listening,” said ETFO president Sam Hammond in a statement.
“While ETFO is now in a legal position to take strike action in 17 days, we will continue to focus on contract talks in an attempt to arrive at a deal that improves student learning conditions and educator working conditions.”
Elementary school teachers voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action last week.
The "no-board" report was granted the day after the province passed a bill in the Legislature capping public sector wage increases to one per cent a year, for the next three years.
The unions representing Ontario teachers are preparing to challenge the government in court over the legislation.
A no-board report was issued for high school teachers on Nov. 1, however they have not yet coted on a strike mandate.
With files from the Canadian Press