

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier-designate Doug Ford says he has told the prime minister that they stand united in a trade dispute against the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump have exchanged tough words after the U.S. imposed hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Canada has countered with a plan to impose tariffs of its own on U.S. metals and other consumer goods.

Ford was asked a day after he captured a majority government in Ontario's election what he thinks of how Trump is handling trade issues.

He says he spoke with Trudeau and told him he will work with the prime minister to present a united front against the U.S.

The premier-designate says he will keep all of his election promises, including to repeal the Liberals' updated sex-ed curriculum.

Ford announced his transition team today, including former Conservative MP John Baird, a former chief of staff in former prime minister Stephen Harper's government, and an executive at the Ford family business.