

The Canadian Press





The main party leaders are doing most of their stumping for the June 7 election in the Greater Toronto Area today.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is campaigning in Toronto, starting with a stop at a childcare centre before visiting a restaurant.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be making a morning announcement in Oakville, Ont., before heading to Mississauga, Ont., where he's to tour Fielding Environmental and attend an evening rally.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is scheduled to make an announcement at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Mississauga before heading to Kanata, Ont., where she's to speak at an Iftar dinner.

Hydro One was front and centre for the leaders on Tuesday.

Wynne called raises for the utility's board of directors unacceptable, while her rivals slammed the pay hikes as the consequence of her government's privatization of the utility.