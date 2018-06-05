

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says a lawsuit accusing Doug Ford of mishandling the estate of his late brother Rob Ford and destroying the value of the family business raises questions about his lack of a fully costed platform.

The allegations, which have not been proven in court, were contained in a lawsuit filed by Rob Ford's widow Renata Ford and her two children in Ontario Superior Court.

Doug Ford denies the allegations, saying they are completely false and he will fight them in court.

He says his sister-in-law has said throughout the election campaign that she would go public with her claims if he didn't give her money.

Horwath says if the accusations, particularly the ones about the mismanagement of the business, are true, then voters will be concerned that Ford doesn't have a platform that outlines how he will pay for his promises.

She says people will have to make up their own minds about the timing of the lawsuit ahead of Thursday's vote, but the allegations raise more questions than answers.