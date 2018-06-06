

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is making a pitch to voters who are still undecided on the last day before Ontario's election.

Speaking in an east Toronto area where the NDP hopes to nab some seats, Horwath says she knows there are still people who are trying to make up their minds.

She says there is a stark choice between her plan and that of the Progressive Conservatives, and an NDP vote is the way to stop Doug Ford.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne has admitted that her party won't win the election, but is asking voters to elect at least some Liberals to prevent an NDP or Tory majority government.

Horwath, who is campaigning at several events in Toronto and one in Brampton today, also says there has been a lot of mudslinging during this campaign.

She says there has been a negative tone, but that she is a "tough cookie" and can handle it.

A poll released Tuesday suggests the NDP and Tories are in a virtual tie heading into Thursday's vote.

The online poll by Leger indicates the Tories have the support of 39 per cent of decided voters, Horwath's New Democrats are just a single point behind, while the Liberals are well back with just 18 per cent support among those surveyed.