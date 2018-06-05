

The leader headquarters are being set up, the watch parties are booked, and CTV’s Election 2018 special is on the horizon. On June 7th, Ontarians will elect a new premier, capping what has already been a fierce election campaign.

CTV News will have comprehensive results and analysis, starting at 9 p.m. CTV’s Ken Shaw and Michelle Dubé will host the province-wide special.

Along with them, in studio, will be a panel of well-connected political insiders. This is look at who they are, where they fall on the political spectrum, and what they're thinking leading up to the big day.

Jenni Byrne

@Jenni_Byrne

If you have followed Canadian politics any time in the last decade, you have come across the work of Jenni Byrne. She became the first woman in this country to manage a winning national campaign, when she helped guide the Conservative Party to a majority government in the 2011 federal election. During Stephen Harper’s time as prime minister, Ms. Byrne was considered one of his closest advisors, a powerful backroom broker, and a conduit to the grassroots. She is now Doug Ford’s Director of Field Operations.

CTV News: What are you watching for?

Byrne: What I, among many other political pundits and campaigners, will be looking at is how low will the Liberal vote go. Kathleen Wynne’s strategy to free local incumbents of the burden of her leadership race and lack of popularity … we’ll see how that translates riding to riding. The NDP tried that under Ujjal Dosanjh in B.C. in the early 2000s, and they only got two seats out of it. That’s what I will be looking at. Liberals who I speak to are talking about the party getting less than five seats right now.

CTV News: What parts of the province are crucial in this election?

Byrne: I think every part is important -- that’s the field organization person in me coming out --but elections in this province are generally won and lost in the ‘905.’ I think in the ‘416’, there is going to be lots of interest and people watching what happens in the three Don Valley seats as well as the Scarborough (seats).

CTV News: What issues are driving this election?

Byrne: I think people have been thinking about change. It has been the issue that Ontarians have cited during this campaign as being important. And not just change in leadership, but ideas. People do not feel better off now than they have in years. Massive hydro (rates) and job losses are concerns for Ontarians. I think people are going to be looking at whether they want more of the same, which is Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath, whose policies are one in the same. Or whether they want actual change that is going to affect them positively, and what’s where people are going to be looking at Doug Ford.

Olivia Chow - NDP

@oliviachow

Olivia Chow knows politics and she knows campaigns. In a career that has spanned three decades, she has made a mark in municipal and federal politics. She was the first Asian-born woman elected to Metropolitan Toronto Council, Toronto’s first Youth and Children’s Advocate, and a member of the Official Opposition shadow cabinet for the federal NDP. She has been a prominent voice on youth issues, green energy and public transportation, and is known to commute around Toronto on her bicycle. Now, Ms. Chow is a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Ryerson University, and the founder of Institute for Change Leaders, which coaches community activists and organizers.

CTV News: What are you watching for?

Chow: I’ll be watching for how people are reacting to Andrea (Horwath) and the NDP’s hopeful plan to make life more affordable for people. I’ll be thinking about my mom, whether she will still have to wait a long time if she needs into get into the emergency room … because we’ve had some experiences where she had to wait a long time. So I’ll be watching to see whether the NDP can get ahead of the PC and form government.

CTV News: What parts of the province are crucial in this election?

Chow: We will be looking at the ‘905’ … whether we break through in Mississauga. We are going to do well in Brampton. In Peel and Durham, we’re going to expand our reach there.

CTV News: What issues are driving this election?

Chow: I think the biggest ballot question is ‘can we trust this person, this leader?’ Yes, we want change but let us be hopeful. Let us hope for a more affordable life. That’s what I think is the ballot question.

Jim Warren - Liberal

@jamesbwarren

Jim Warren is a tried-and-tested political strategist and communications specialist. He has worked in some of the highest offices in the province, including with former premier Dalton McGuinty and former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman. In those positions, Mr. Warren often had to engage his skills in issues and crisis management, strategic communications, and media relations. Now, he runs a consulting firm, and is a part-time political pundit for various local and national media.

CTV News: What are you watching for?

Warren: It’s going to be interesting to see how the vote splits happen. A lot of safe Progressive Conservative ridings, where conservatives think they’re going to win, are in jeopardy because the Liberal vote is so low and the NDP is in play. So it’s going to be fascinating to see how those three-way vote splits happen, and the dynamics that happen as a result of that, where people think they’re going to get elected, but won’t.

CTV News: What parts of the province are crucial in this election?

Warren: It’s going to be the ‘905’ and the City of Toronto, and how the Tories and NDP candidates carve up the Liberal spoils. How they knock off those existing Liberal ridings and again how they get redistributed will decide whether we get a majority of minority government.

CTV News: What issues are driving this election?

Warren: It’s trust, it's credibility, it's integrity. The economy is going well, yet people want change, and so politics for the sake of politics is what’s happening right now. There is this dislike of the premier personally, so again, I think people are voting against things more than they’re voting for something. That’s going to give us a very unexpected outcome no matter what it is.