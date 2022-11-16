Ontario education workers' union to provide update on negotiations Wednesday
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers will provide an update on its negotiations with the provincial government Wednesday.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said Wednesday that Laura Walton, president of its Ontario School Board Council of Unions, will be joined by CUPE National President Mark Hancock for the 10 a.m. news conference in Toronto.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
CUPE and the Ontario government returned to the negotiating table last week following a two-day strike by the union’s custodians, librarians and early childhood educators that forced the closure of hundreds of schools across the province.
Those workers walked off the job after negotiations for new contracts fell apart and the government introduced and passed legislation that made it illegal to strike, despite the union being in a legal position to do so at the time.
On Monday, Doug Ford’s government repealed Bill 28—which made use of the controversial notwithstanding clause—making good on a promise to scrap the legislation in a good-faith effort to end the job action and return to negotiations.
- READ MORE: Ford says Ontario education worker strike was 'much more dangerous' than suspending certain Charter rights
CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees) education workers strike on the picket line in Kingston, Ont., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Since then, Walton has said that the union and the government are still “far apart” on reaching a deal.
“We remain at the bargaining table committed to achieving a freely negotiated collective agreement that meets the needs of students, families, and workers,” she said in a statement issued Tuesday.
The government’s last offer to education workers included an annual wage increase of 2.5 per cent for those making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent for the rest of the workforce.
Since then, Ford has said that a new “improved” offer that would “particularly” benefit lower-income workers would be put forth, though few other details have been revealed. Unconfirmed reports surfaced last Tuesday citing a new offer of 3.5 per cent and 2 per cent, but Walton said at the time that the union would not accept a two-tiered offer.
The news conference will be streamed live on CTV News Toronto and the CTV News app.
With files from Hannah Alberga
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Chinese premier Xi complains to Trudeau over media
Chinese President Xi Jinping has complained to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about media reporting on their communications.
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
Canadians divided on Ottawa's plan to admit more immigrants: poll
A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians are worried about how the federal Liberal government's plan to dramatically increase immigration levels over the next few years will affect housing and government services.
Trudeau extends Ukraine military training, urges caution after Poland missile deaths
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is extending Canada's training mission of Ukrainian soldiers.
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn't Russian attack
Poland said Wednesday there is 'absolutely no indication' that a missile which came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was an intentional attack on the NATO country, and that neighbour Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it fended off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid.
Canada, others hold joint naval drills amid China concerns
U.S., Japanese, Australian and Canadian warships are currently staging extensive joint drills in Japanese and international waters, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.
Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia
U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was 'unlikely' that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a 'Russian-made' missile.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | First snow blowing into Montreal on Wednesday
After a stretch of above-average temperatures to kick off the month of November, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for its first snow of the season.
London
-
London’s new Deputy Mayor is…
London’s new city council is taking shape. On Tuesday, the 2022-2026 term of city council officially began with an inaugural meeting at the RBC Place Convention Centre.
-
Adient Tillsonburg closes its doors without warning, over 200 jobs lost
Bill Beaumont is in his 46th year working at Adient Tillsonburg, an auto manufacturing plant. Beaumont was working the overnight shift when he received a notice from the company early Tuesday morning — the official announcement came at 11:00 a.m., in which all 190 union employees, as well as salaried and management positions, would be eliminated and the plant shuttered.
-
Life-threatening injuries following crash in Huron County
Life-threatening injuries are reported following a crash in Huron County on Tuesday evening. Around 7:30 p.m. emergency services were dispatched to the two0vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Lucknow Line just south of Lucknow.
Kitchener
-
Three people sent to hospital following reports of a stabbing in Kitchener
A heavy police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood following, what police said were, reports of a stabbing.
-
'I just worry for the little ones': Local family deals with 2 kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region.
-
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region gets hit with first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected to have fallen overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
Northern Ontario
-
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces a White House bid for 2024
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to become the country's second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
-
Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season arrives in Ottawa
Slippery road conditions were reported early Wednesday morning and poor visibility is expected due to heavy snow.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Six places in Ottawa you can get for the national average home price
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at five houses and one condo you can get for around the national average price.
-
Flu season has arrived in Ottawa
Flu season is here and it's earlier and tougher than normal, according to Ottawa Public Health.
Windsor
-
Ontario education workers' union to provide update on negotiations Wednesday
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers will provide an update on its negotiations with the provincial government Wednesday.
-
Windsor mayor and city council sworn in Tuesday night
It’s a new era for Windsor City Hall, with a roster of 10 councillors and the city’s mayor being sworn in Tuesday night. For Drew Dilkens, it’s his third time reciting the Mayor’s Oath of Office ù rejoined by seven re-elected councillors and three new ones.
-
Local pharmacist offers up alternatives amid children’s fever medication shortage
Local pharmacist Tim Brady is hoping to educate parents on the alternatives to children pain and fever medicine as the country faces a supply shortage.
Barrie
-
25 cm of snow and blinding whiteouts headed our way according to Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for both Innisfil and Barrie over the next 24-hours.
-
Highway 11 closed in Orillia due to serious crash
A two-vehicle crash closed Highway 11 in Orillia early this morning.
-
Data reveals this Simcoe County town's alarming eviction rate
New data reveals an alarming rate of evictions in Alliston.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices in N.B., P.E.I. fall in unscheduled price adjustment
Drivers in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island are paying less for gasoline Wednesday after an unscheduled price adjustment happened overnight.
-
N.B. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600; drop in cases, hospitalizations
COVID-19 claimed the lives of four people in New Brunswick last week, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic to more than 600.
-
CBRM mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital pivots amid capacity woes; schools also feel strain
The Alberta Children’s Hospital is at full capacity and making changes to deal with the overwhelming number of sick kids with respiratory illnesses.
-
Road 'impassable' after crash north of Calgary, RCMP on scene
RCMP have closed a rural highway north of Calgary due to a serious crash Tuesday evening.
-
Sean Chu's deputy mayor duties removed; Gondek says he photographed her licence plate
Calgary city council has removed Coun. Sean Chu from his deputy mayor duties and has forwarded a Calgary Police Commission report to the province to ask the premier whether her government can take further action to remove the Ward 4 representative.
Winnipeg
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
-
More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
Shoppers warned to watch for fake Manitobah Mukluks sites
Manitobah Mukluks is warning customers to watch for fake websites selling their products.
Vancouver
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.
Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Vancouver trustees sound alarm over plan to reinstate School Liaison Officer program
Ahead of a Vancouver School Board meeting where a proposal to bring police officers back into the city's schools is expected to be on the agenda, trustees who oppose the move are speaking out – and urging the public to do the same.
-
Board increases Pitt Lake property assessment more than $200K after appeal that sought reduction
Users of a recreational property in the Lower Mainland who argued that the land's 2021 assessed value was too high have had that assessment nearly doubled by the Property Assessment Appeal Board.
Edmonton
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-