Ontario education workers' union to provide update on negotiations Wednesday

The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers will provide an update on its negotiations with the provincial government Wednesday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said Wednesday that Laura Walton, president of its Ontario School Board Council of Unions, will be joined by CUPE National President Mark Hancock for the 10 a.m. news conference in Toronto.

CUPE and the Ontario government returned to the negotiating table last week following a two-day strike by the union’s custodians, librarians and early childhood educators that forced the closure of hundreds of schools across the province.

Those workers walked off the job after negotiations for new contracts fell apart and the government introduced and passed legislation that made it illegal to strike, despite the union being in a legal position to do so at the time.

On Monday, Doug Ford’s government repealed Bill 28—which made use of the controversial notwithstanding clause—making good on a promise to scrap the legislation in a good-faith effort to end the job action and return to negotiations.

CUPE (Canadian Union of Public Employees) education workers strike on the picket line in Kingston, Ont., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Since then, Walton has said that the union and the government are still “far apart” on reaching a deal.

“We remain at the bargaining table committed to achieving a freely negotiated collective agreement that meets the needs of students, families, and workers,” she said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The government’s last offer to education workers included an annual wage increase of 2.5 per cent for those making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent for the rest of the workforce.

Since then, Ford has said that a new “improved” offer that would “particularly” benefit lower-income workers would be put forth, though few other details have been revealed. Unconfirmed reports surfaced last Tuesday citing a new offer of 3.5 per cent and 2 per cent, but Walton said at the time that the union would not accept a two-tiered offer.

With files from Hannah Alberga