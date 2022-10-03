Ontario education workers to release results of strike vote this morning
Education workers in Ontario will be releasing the results of their strike vote this morning.
More than 50,000 frontline school employees who work in the province’s public, Catholic, English, and French systems are currently in contract talks with the provincial government. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, they were invited to vote on whether or not to walk off the job if those negotiations break down.
Laura Walton, president of CUPE-Ontario School Boards Council of Unions (OSBCU), is expected to announce the results Monday around 10 a.m. at Queen’s Park.
“My coworkers and I have great proposals to settle on the table that are reasonable, necessary, and affordable,” Walton said in a news release. “These proposals come from what frontline education workers and families across the province say we need to improve the quality of children’s education and to make education jobs something school boards can actually retain and recruit people to do. Doug Ford and Stephen Lecce have the power and resources to accept our proposals. They could and should do that today,” added Walton.
“This vote is about education workers throughout Ontario showing the government that we stand behind our excellent proposals – and will continue to stand behind them. It’s time for the Ford government to stop playing games, rescind their out of touch offer, and accept our reasonable, necessary, and affordable proposals,” she said.
The union is asking for an annual wage increase of $3.25 per hour or 11.7 per cent to keep up with inflation. According to the union, the Ford government has offered a wage increase of 33 to 53 cents an hour.
It is also demanding minimum staffing requirements for educational assistants, library workers, secretaries, lunchroom supervisors, custodians, and maintenance workers and tradespeople to start tackling the $16 billion repair backlog.
Further, they're calling for a designated early childhood educator in every kindergarten class as well as $100 million to create between 1,500 and 1,700 new jobs.
The central bargaining committee is preparing to return to the table on Thursday as the Ontario government and the Council of Trustees’ Associations continue to work to reach a contract agreement.
The Province is also currently in negotiations with a number of major teachers' unions, including the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation and the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario.
-with files from The Canadian Press
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.
Ambassador Bridge reopens to traffic after suspicious package investigation
According to Windsor Police, the Ambassador Bridge was closed on the Canadian side Sunday evening.
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
This year's Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
U.K. scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
The British government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ago that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows.
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
Phone alerts U.S. responders after car hits tree, killing all 6 inside
A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said.
5 things to know for Monday, October 3, 2022
It's voting day in Quebec, a border crossing was unexpectedly closed Sunday night, and the Toronto Raptors begin their pre-season with a win in Edmonton. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Ukrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gains
Ukrainian troops continued to push forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson.
Montreal
-
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.
-
Body found in trunk of torched car in downtown Montreal: police
A body was discovered in the trunk of a burned-out car in downtown Montreal Sunday night, according to police (SPVM).
-
Quebec election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
CTVNewsMontreal.ca has compiled a list of the major promises made by Quebec's five major political parties to help you decide how to cast your vote.
London
-
Ambassador Bridge reopens to traffic after suspicious package investigation
According to Windsor Police, the Ambassador Bridge was closed on the Canadian side Sunday evening.
-
First blast of cold weather set to hit southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is set to get its first blast of cold weather this season.
-
Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB trustee releases court documents connected to temporary suspension
A Waterloo Region District School Board trustee is sharing details of a complaint that led to his temporary suspension from board meetings.
-
Waterloo region residents call for more research on treatments at annual Multiple Myeloma March
An incurable disease brought people together in Kitchener on Sunday to spread awareness, raise money, and promote hope.
-
Frost advisory issued for Monday morning
A frost advisory has been issued for Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
U.K. scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
The British government on Monday dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts unveiled only days ago that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows.
-
Ukrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gains
Ukrainian troops continued to push forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson.
-
Phone alerts U.S. responders after car hits tree, killing all 6 inside
A passenger's cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree early Sunday in a Nebraska crash that killed all six of its young occupants, authorities said.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating 'unnecessary and unacceptable' behaviour during post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill
Seven people have been arrested and dozens of tickets were handed out for open alcohol and excessive noise during Panda Game celebrations in Ottawa on Saturday. Police say they are investigating "unnecessary and unacceptable" behaviour.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa company hopes redesign can spark office return
At Orangutech Inc., new office on Metcalfe Street, the Ottawa tech firm has left cubicles behind, opting instead for a large, open, communal space.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa has one of the highest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ontario
According to data from Public Health Ontario, Ottawa has the third highest rate of residents aged 18 and older with three doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario – at 68.73 per cent.
Windsor
-
Ambassador Bridge reopens to traffic after suspicious package investigation
According to Windsor Police, the Ambassador Bridge was closed on the Canadian side Sunday evening.
-
First blast of cold weather set to hit southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is set to get its first blast of cold weather this season.
-
With off-leash pets causing disturbances at local park, some say more dog parks in Windsor could help
A Windsor woman says dogs are being let off their leash in Paterson Park, causing disturbances with neighbourhood pets. The daily occurences have some wondering if the City of Windsor needs to open more dog parks.
Barrie
-
Poppy use on election signs sparks controversy for two municipal candidates
The use of a remembrance Poppy on election signs in Bradford West Gwillimbury and Newmarket has stirred controversy for two local candidates.
-
Caledon police seek three suspects in armed robbery investigations
Caledon OPP are searching for three suspects after the second armed in one week.
-
Smoke pours from Barrie automotive shop as fire crews battle blaze
Fire crews were busy battling a fire at an automotive repair shop in Barrie on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Police respond as thousands gather for chaotic Dalhousie University homecoming parties
Thousands of party-goers filled several streets in Halifax Saturday night as part of unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming events, Halifax Regional Police say.
-
Over 48,000 customers still waiting for power to be restored in N.S. and P.E.I.
More than 48,000 customers were still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
-
Phone and internet service restoration still a priority in P.E.I. after Fiona
Nine days after Hurricane Fiona battered Prince Edward Island, tens of thousands remain without power, but with so many downed lines, electricity isn’t the only thing that needs to be fixed.
Calgary
-
Police at 'active crime scene' in southeast Calgary
Police are on scene at what they are calling an active crime scene in southeast Calgary.
-
Generous donation helps Calgary firefighter send specialized equipment to firefighters in Ukraine
Specialized equipment no longer needed by the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) is being sent to firefighters in Ukraine thanks to a generous donation from an Alberta entrepreneur.
-
Calgary's Run for the Cure return brings in thousands of runners, dollars
The 28th annual Calgary Run for the Cure brought out thousands of pink-clad people who care Sunday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Advance polls open Monday for municipal election
Voters in Winnipeg can have their say early in this month's municipal election starting Monday.
-
Residential School Totem Pole raised in Assiniboine Park
Visitors to Assiniboine Park can now learn more about the history of Canada's residential schools at a newly-erected totem pole gifted to the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO).
-
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
Vancouver
-
No rain relief in sight for crews battling Metro Vancouver park fire after 'warmest September in history'
After one of the driest months on record in Metro Vancouver, Environment Canada says it will be a week to 10 days before the region sees any rain.
-
B.C. man who installed hidden cameras in workplace bathrooms sentenced for voyeurism, child pornography
A B.C. man has been sentenced to one year in jail for voyeurism and child pornography, charges that stemmed in part from filming his colleagues and their children with "strategically placed" hidden cameras in workplace bathrooms.
-
B.C. experts call for more to be done to counter COVID-19 misinformation about vaccines, ivermectin
Two Vancouver medical experts are calling for more to be done to counter the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, after a fresh warning was issued about taking ivermectin.
Edmonton
-
Raptors feed off Edmonton energy to beat Jazz in pre-season debut
The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home, beating the Utah Jazz 114-82 in a pre-season game in Edmonton.
-
Police respond to weapons situation on Rabbit Hill Road, ask residents to avoid area
Police have cleared an area of Rabbit Hill Road SW just south of Ellerslie Road after operations Sunday evening to contain a residence where weapons may be present.
-
Feds send additional troops to help with Fiona cleanup in Cape Breton
More troops are on the way to help Cape Bretoners cleanup from Fiona.