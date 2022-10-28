Ontario education workers to go on full strike if no deal is reached, union warns

Ontario education workers will be in a legal strike position as of next week and the head of the union representing them says members are prepared to engage in a “full withdrawal of services” should they remain without a deal after the deadline.

Laura Walton, who is the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, made the comment during an interview with CP24 on Friday afternoon.

“At 12:01 a.m. (on Nov. 3) if we are in a full strike position, there will not be custodians to even change the garbage, educational assistants will not be in schools, early childhood educators, secretaries, IT, anyone who is covered by CUPE (will walk off the job),” she said. “The goal is to have a deal but in the absence of a deal it would look like a full strike, yes.”

CUPE began participating in talks with a neutral mediator last week but the sessions broke down after just two days.

The talks are now scheduled to resume on Tuesday, leaving just two full days of negotiations before both the union and the government are in a legal strike/lockout position.

Speaking with CP24, Walton said that “no one wants to be on the picket lines” but at the same time she said “we can no longer afford to continue in the way that we're going in our schools.”

The union, which represents about 55,000 workers, is asking for a yearly wage increase of $3.25/hour (11.7 per cent), early childhood educators in every kindergarten class, five additional paid days before the start of the school year and 30 minutes of daily prep time for all its members.

The Ford government, meanwhile, has offered a four-year deal that includes a two per cent annual raise for workers who make under $40,000 and a 1.25 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more than that.

At this point it remains unclear whether schools will remain open in the event of a strike.

Walton said that she believes the ministry would try to keep schools open in the event of job action, however she said that she is skeptical about whether that can be done successfully.

“It's really disappointing that there has to be a situation where people remove their services in order for people to appreciate the services that are actually being provided,” she said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has previously described his government’s offers as “reasonable” and has urged CUPE to come forward with a counterproposal that is more “affordable and fair” than what they have submitted to date.

“We still can land a deal. It requires us to be reasonable," Lecce told CTV News Toronto last week. "We want the union to come to the table with something that is affordable and fair that keeps kids in school."

CUPE is one of five education sector unions currently without a contract in Ontario.

Its members voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this month.