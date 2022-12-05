Ontario education support workers vote to accept new deal

Ontario education support workers have voted to accept a new deal with the provincial government, putting an end to a long and contentious negotiation process.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents about 55,000 workers, announced the ratification of the contract on Monday morning.

According to the bargaining committee, about 73 per cent of members voted to accept the tentative agreement.

“For the first time in a decade, education workers have achieved a collective agreement that did not impose terms through legislation,” the union said in a statement.

The union said they had “unprecedented member engagement,” with about 76 per cent of its members participating in the ratification vote.

Under the new agreement, all workers would receive a $1 flat rate hourly wage increase, or about 3.59 per cent annually. The government has said this would result in a “significant pay increase” for the union’s lowest paid members.

The bargaining committee also secured repayment for the two days workers participated in a political protest due to Bill 28—legislation that mandated a lesser contract onto workers and made it illegal for them to strike.

A tentative agreement was only reached when education workers agreed to end their province-wide strike in exchange for the government rescinding the legislation.

Laura Walton, the president of CUPE's Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, said she was proud of her members for “raising their voices and making the truth known.”

“It's not easy standing up in front of the media, the government and the entire province and say you're hurting, that you've been pushed around and that you need help. It's not easy, but education workers did it.”

Walton, who previously expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that the new agreement did not include any new money for services and staffing, said she was one of the individuals who voted to accept the agreement.

“I was once told back in my early years that good negotiations mean that both parties walk away disappointed,” she told reporters on Monday, adding that she did expect the results to be “tighter” than it was.

“I think what this showed is we made the right choice as a bargaining committee to bring the deal back to the workers.”

Members had until Dec. 4 to choose whether to accept or reject the deal.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.