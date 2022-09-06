Ontario driver hit with two tickets totaling nearly $800 after breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
Earlier this year, the Ontario government announced eight million drivers would get refunds for their licence plate stickers, meaning drivers no longer have to pay $120 a year to register their vehicle.
But some drivers may not know they still need to renew their licence plates to avoid operating an unregistered vehicle and facing fines.
Mary Blackmore of Brampton, Ont. said her son, Grant Fall, who works in Alberta, recently received two tickets in the mail.
The tickets, received on July 8 and 9, respectively, were for driving with unregistered licence plates.
“The police in Alberta must have been targeting Ontario drivers. I mean two tickets in less than 24 hours for non-registration. I mean come on,” Blackmore told CTV News Toronto Tuesday.
With late fees, the two tickets came to $388 each, meaning her son has to pay fines totalling $776.
“So much for getting back the sticker refund and to say, ‘You should have known?’ No, this is something the Ontario government lacked in telling the people of Ontario,” she said.
Earlier this year, Gail Salmon of Ottawa was fined by police in Quebec for having expired plates.
Examples like these may explain why, over the past few weeks, there have been messages on digital signs on major Ont. highways reminding drivers to register their plates.
Registering your plates is easy to do and it’s free. Drivers can go to the Service Ontario website to renew them online. They can also sign up for digital reminders to renew their driver's licence, health card and Ontario photo card.
Those who choose not to go online to renew can do so at a physical Service Ontario location.
The province is no longer mailing out renewal notices, and Blackmore feels more should have been done to inform drivers.
“They were all out there with their chests puffing when they were giving out sticker rebates, but there was never any mention of this registration issue,” she said.
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Dakota Brasier, senior communications advisor and press secretary to the Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney, said, “The Ontario government is cutting costs for over 8 million drivers by eliminating licence plate renewal fees and putting money directly back into the pockets of hardworking Ontarians.”
“The government has notified our enforcement and jurisdictional partners of the changes to Ontario’s licence plate sticker program, and while we have scrapped the cost of this renewal process, vehicle owners are still required to renew their licence plate on or before their birthday for a one or two year term.”
The government says drivers have to renew their licence plates to make sure their automobile insurance is still valid and to make sure outstanding 407 tolls and other fines have been paid.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: Police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Customer accuses Rogers of enforcing 'discriminatory' carding policy after being denied entrance to store
A Toronto man is accusing Rogers of enforcing a “discriminatory” carding policy after he was denied entrance at a store in Chatham, Ont. despite being a customer.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
What kind of support is the federal government offering Sask. First Nation after stabbings?
The federal government promised support to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree First Nation in the aftermath of a deadly mass stabbing, but what does that look like?
Majority of Canadians view a politician's open support of trucker protest as negative: survey
Most Canadians say they would hold a negative view of a politician who openly supported the trucker protest that took place in Ottawa earlier this year, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings
A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.
Montreal
-
'Hostage to a single party,' Conservative Duhaime courts English voters, promotes bilingualism
Quebec Conservative Party (CPQ) leader Eric Duhaime took dead aim at the provincial Liberal party base on Tuesday by courting the English-speaking community.
-
Police tech students could leave Montreal for more attractive salaries
As Montreal police struggle to recruit and retain officers amid a labour shortage, one police college on the island says police services outside of Quebec are recruiting their graduates now more than ever.
-
Former worker at Quebec vaccination site charged with faking COVID-19 documents
A worker at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Quebec City is facing charges for allegedly falsified documents so that she and others could obtain fake vaccine passports.
London
-
Downtown businesses press city to help homeless with petition
A petition that urges the City of London to do more to combat homelessness in our community is gaining momentum. After only eight weeks, the petition has gained more than 1,000 signatures.
-
'There is a void now': Friends rally to help partner of deceased St. Thomas, Ont. trucker
Before speaking with CTV News London, Marj Kuhn walked her dog and “had a big cry to let it all out.” It was the first time she spoke publicly about her partner of 10 years, Cam Wilcox. The 67-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont. passed away after his transport truck collided with an SUV, sending six people to hospital in rural Lambton County on August 23.
-
London police renew plea for help as search for human trafficking suspect continues
London police are once again requesting the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Matthew Parris-Cassidy, who’s wanted in connection for his alleged involvement in a May 2022 human trafficking investigation.
Kitchener
-
'I was disappointed': Party along Ezra Avenue in Waterloo leaves trail of damage
A large gathering on Ezra Avenue Monday night left a trail of damage in Waterloo’s university district.
-
Local oncology expert warns of alcohol-related health risks
A University of Waterloo oncology lecturer is warning of the dangers of drinking following a report suggesting Canadians should limit their alcohol consumption to reduce health consequences.
-
Can you correctly guess CTV Kitchener staff based on their old back to schools photos?
It’s that time of year again when hundreds of students across Waterloo Region return to the classroom.
Northern Ontario
-
Medical experts remind caregivers about the importance of child vaccines
With more and more kids falling behind, medical experts are reminding parents about the importance of child vaccinations.
-
Community celebrates grand opening of Wikwemikong Healing Centre
On Thursday, people in Wikwemikong on Manitoulin Island will finally be able to celebrate the grand opening of the Jiingaabe Noojmoo Gamik- Spirit Healing Lodge.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Ottawa
-
McKenney would freeze transit fares if elected mayor
Catherine McKenney says they would freeze transit fares, increase OC Transpo funding by 20 per cent and initiate a “top to bottom review” of the service if elected mayor.
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports club
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports club without one.
-
'Near-normal' back-to-school for Ottawa students
Past restrictions and requirements like wearing masks are gone for this school year.
Windsor
-
'I can assure you the downtown is very safe': Police promise more units downtown after series of attacks
Downtown residents, business owners and visitors are on edge Tuesday after a series of incidents that turned violent over the past few weeks.
-
Fifth suspect arrested after alleged assaults posted to social media
Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect after alleged assaults were posted on social media.
-
Mixed emotions as students return to school
While some students were happy to be back at school with lapsed COVID-19 restrictions and some parents hope an eighth wave of the pandemic won't disrupt things, everyone had their own opinion ahead of the new school year.
Barrie
-
Man killed after saving woman from 'violent attack' in Bradford, police say
Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating the death of a man who came to the aid of a woman as she was being "violently attacked."
-
Families homeless after fire ravages Angus townhomes
An early morning fire on Monday in Essa Township has left several townhomes with extensive damage.
-
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Oro-Medonte collision
Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle collision with a passenger vehicle in Oro-Medonte over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
-
Mountie who got to know killer before N.S. mass shooting says they weren't friends
A Mountie who got to know a man who later murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia told a public inquiry today he did not consider Gabriel Wortman a friend even though he visited the killer's rural home 15 or 16 times between 2007 and 2011.
-
Four people charged following protest outside Dartmouth housing development
Four people are facing obstruction charges after they were arrested at a protest over construction near the Eisner Cove Wetland in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Banff homicide victim identified
CTV Calgary has learned the identity of the man slain Saturday morning in Banff.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued in summer Beltline shooting
Abdullah Amer is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.
-
Hiker dead after 100-metre fall on Canmore, Alta.'s Big Sister Mountain
A hiker has died in an incident that occurred over the weekend on a trail near Canmore, Alta.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans advised to remain vigilant with Sask. stabbing suspect still at large
The RCMP is advising people in Manitoba to remain vigilant even though police don't believe Myles Sanderson, the remaining suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbings that left 10 dead and 19 injured, has left that province.
-
16-year-old charged in Winnipeg's 37th homicide of 2022: police
A 16-year-old male has been charged following an altercation at a home Saturday that police believe resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.
-
Man missing since October was victim of homicide: Manitoba RCMP
A man who has been missing since October 2021 is now believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Here's how B.C. is rolling out fall boosters of COVID-19 vaccine
The B.C. government expects to begin sending invitations for fall COVID-19 vaccine boosters by the end of the week, pending the arrival of the first shipment of Omicron-targeting bivalent doses.
-
B.C. students head back to school with no COVID-19 restrictions
For the first time since 2019, British Columbia’s K to 12 students are starting a new school year with no COVID-19 restrictions in the classroom.
-
Why isn't Canada getting the same COVID-19 booster as the U.S.? Here's what B.C. officials say about bivalent vaccines
An updated COVID-19 vaccine is coming to B.C. for a fall booster program and local health officials explained Tuesday how the new combination will offer improved protection from the disease.
Edmonton
-
Winter is coming, here's how to keep heating costs down
As the weather cools, many Albertans will soon be switching the furnace on for the first time in months - and seeing costs rise as the cold creeps in. However, some experts say there are small steps that can be taken to help keep the thermostat dial - and utility costs - down.
-
10 shootings in 9 days has 'severely impacted' EPS resources
The Edmonton Police Service says its resources are stretched as officers investigate several shootings in late August and early September. Police officers have responded to 10 shootings since Aug. 28, including five during the long weekend, an EPS release read Tuesday afternoon.
-
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: Police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.