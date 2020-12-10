TORONTO -- An Ontario man was caught driving with a large dresser on his vehicle's roof attached only with a piece of tape, police say.

It happened at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Belgrave and Cantay roads. A nearby officer spotted the Volkswagen with the precariously attached cargo and stopped the adult male driver.

It’s unclear how fast the vehicle was travelling in the moments leading up to the traffic stop, Const. Danny Marttini told CTV news Toronto.

Police said in a tweet published Tuesday that Gorilla-brand tape was used to fasten the “massive dresser” to the vehicle.

“Yes, we agree that Gorilla Tape from @GorillaGlue is some pretty tough stuff,” the tweet reads. “However, they would probably agree with us that it’s not tough enough to secure this massive dresser to the roof of your car as you drive on the road.”

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 9, 2020

The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for an insecure load, a charge that Marttini says brings with it a total fine payable of $160. Police could not say if the dresser or the vehicle were damaged in the process.

“Driving is a privilege. Please make wise choices,” the tweed added.