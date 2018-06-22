

The Canadian Press





ORILLIA, Ont. -- A central Ontario dentist is defending his practice after public health officials said two patients who had received dental services at his clinic tested positive for hepatitis C.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says an investigation found patients may have been exposed to dental instruments that weren't properly cleaned and sterilized at the Orillia, Ont., clinic previously known as Joe Philip and Associates.

It's recommending people who received dental services at the clinic between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 18, 2017 consider testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

The agency says improper cleaning, disinfection and sterilization of medical and dental instruments can spread infectious diseases such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV to patients.

Philip says in a statement that sterilization procedures at his clinic meet or exceed those required by the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario.

He says there are no facts to suggest any instruments used in his practice at any time were not adequately sterilized.