Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations near 1,700 as 16 new deaths reported
Ontario officials are reporting 1,699 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 16 new deaths related to the virus Tuesday.
This marks a slight increase in hospitalizations over Monday when 1,423 patients were reported seeking care, although not all hospitals report data over the weekend.
Of Tuesday’s hospitalizations, 251 patients are unvaccinated and 999 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.
Forty-two per cent of patients hospitalized Tuesday were admitted for COVID-19, while the remaining 58 per cent tested positive after an unrelated admission. In ICUs, those percentages are 66 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively.
Of Ontario patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in ICUs, 27 are unvaccinated and 90 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.
Officials also reported 16 new deaths due to COVID-19. Officials said 15 of the deaths occurred over the past 30 days, while one of them took place over a month ago.
Since the start of the pandemic, 12,858 individuals have lost their lives due to the disease.
With 11,755 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 13.2 per cent.
The province reported 1,547 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that number is a significant underestimation due to testing limitations and backlogs.
Provincial wastewater data appears to show the concentration of the novel coronavirus cresting in most regions.
“Sometimes it’s a little up, sometimes it’s a little down, sometimes it’s plateauing, and of course this is a massive province so it’s different in different areas in the province,” UHN infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch told CP24 on Monday.
Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,263,202.
Background
The numbers used in this story are found in the Ontario Ministry of Health's COVID-19 Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any city or region may differ slightly from what is reported by the province.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant
Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as a convoy carrying scores of civilians evacuated from the plant over the weekend reached the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city.
What to know about the stunning apparent Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak
The U.S. Supreme Court appears to be on the cusp of ending its 49-year-old legal precedent that protects abortion rights nationwide if the majority signs on to a draft opinion obtained and published by Politico on Monday. The revelation of the draft opinion does not have an immediate effect on abortion access.
WATCH LIVE | Mourners gather to remember hockey legend Guy Lafleur
Hockey fans, friends and family members have gathered in Montreal to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
Biden blasts 'radical' draft, chief justice orders probe into 'egregious' leak
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted what he called a 'radical' leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, warning that a 'whole range of rights' are in jeopardy if it holds.
'What is going on in Shanghai': Horror as elderly man taken to morgue in body bag -- while still alive
An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, in the latest sign of dysfunction in the COVID-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
NDP hopeful revived pitch to lower voting age to 16 will stick amid global threats to democracy
The New Democrats are hopeful a revived pitch to lower the legal voting age in Canada to 16 will generate more support in the House of Commons this time around given new and emerging threats to global democracy.
A global look at abortion and some of the world's toughest laws
As new limits on abortion rights are pursued in the United States and other countries, here is a look at global abortion statistics and some of the world's strictest abortion laws.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Conservative leadership debates will be crucial
Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and is being laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.
-
LIVEBLOG: Mourners gather for funeral of Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur
Montreal Canadiens Hall-of-Famer Guy Lafleur is laid to rest at a national funeral.
-
Montreal Climate Summit: new buildings will be 'zero-emission' by 2025
Montreal buildings will be fully powered by renewable energy by 2040 rather than 2050, according to Mayor Valerie Plante.
London
-
Car strikes the front of The Keg in north London
One person has been taken to hospital after a car struck the front of The Keg in north London.
-
Alleged sexual assault and stabbing leads to charges for Sarnia man
A Sarnia, Ont. man is in critical care in London hospital after being stabbed several times, according to police.
-
Significant rainfall expected through southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Doug Ford will ask to dissolve Ontario legislature today, kickstarting election campaign
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to meet with Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell today at 3 p.m. to officially start the provincial election period.
-
Heavy rain expected Tuesday in southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says much of southwestern Ontario can expect "significant" rainfall on Tuesday.
-
WRPS received over 6,000 intimate partner violence calls last year
The Waterloo Regional Police Service received 6,145 intimate partner violence calls last year and laid 3,597 charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Walmart in New Sudbury closed temporarily
One of Sudbury's two Walmart locations is closed temporarily Tuesday morning, the big box store said in a post on social media at 10:45 a.m.
-
Long-time Sudbury football player loses cancer battle
The Sudbury Spartans senior amateur football team, one of nine in Ontario, is mourning the loss of one of its own.
-
Northeastern Ontario wildfire season has begun
There have been five forest fires in northeastern Ontario since Friday to begin the season the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says.
Ottawa
-
City finance committee approves $150 million in funding for new Civic Campus
The city of Ottawa’s finance and economic development committee has taken a first step toward providing $150 million to the Ottawa Hospital to help pay for the new Civic Campus.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | National funeral in Montreal for Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur
Former hockey stars, politicians, and hundreds of fans gathered in Montreal Tuesday morning for the national funeral for Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur. The hockey great died April 22 of lung cancer and is being laid to rest at the Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral in downtown Montreal.
-
Police investigating overnight shooting in ByWard Market
Officers were called to Clarence Street at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of gunshots.
Windsor
-
More alleged victims come forward in sex assault case involving Windsor coach
Windsor police say more alleged victims have come forward in a sex assault investigation involving a local coach and high school advisor.
-
Police release photo of suspect sought in Brant Street shooting
Windsor police have released a photo of a suspect sought in an attempted murder investigation.
-
Body of LaSalle, Ont. man suspected in wife's death found in Detroit River
Police in LaSalle, Ont., say they have found the body of a man suspected in the death of his wife.
Barrie
-
Truck rolls into ditch on Hwy 400 in Barrie injuring one person
One person was taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 400 involving a truck carrying asphalt Tuesday morning.
-
Conservation authority makes changes to complaint process
The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority has changed how they receive feedback as complaints regarding environmental malfeasance increase.
-
Essa Township residents asked to refrain from cutting their lawns
Essa Township encourages residents to wait a little longer before cutting their grass with its 'No Mow May' initiative to help support local pollinators.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman drew police attention 10 years before mass shooting
A new document shows that the gunman who killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia had been on the radar of police up to a decade before his two-day rampage in April 2020.
-
N.S. man charged with murder in woman's death after turning himself in to RCMP
A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman was killed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.
-
P.E.I. First Nation to launch fishery without government approval
Lennox Island First Nation, based in Prince Edward Island, is going ahead with plans to open a lobster fishery without government approval. Members of the First Nation, however, are preparing for officials to enforce regulations as a result.
Calgary
-
'A little hard to be as optimistic': Alberta farmers frustrated by dry conditions as seeding starts
As farmers start seeding their crops for the year, in much of Alberta they are planting in dry, dusty ground.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum gifted $1.5M for rooftop terrace
A Calgary organization has donated $1.5 million to the Glenbow Museum to support ongoing renovations, including the creation of a new rooftop terrace.
-
EMS response times, staff shortages cause for concern in Alberta health care: Doctor
Patients in Alberta are at greater risk of negative health outcomes as ambulance services struggle to keep enough crews on the road, according to some health-care professionals.
Winnipeg
-
17 Winnipeg properties advised to build dikes by Friday: city
The City of Winnipeg said it has identified 27 private properties at risk of river flooding based on the latest provincial forecast and data.
-
'It's extreme': Winnipeg residents concerned about retention ponds flooding properties
After dealing with a pair of weekend storms that brought large amounts of precipitation to Winnipeg and Manitoba, some are now dealing with retention ponds flooding their properties.
-
Winnipeg man charged following fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.
Vancouver
-
B.C.-wide warrant issued for suspect in stranger attack at Metrotown
Mounties announced a B.C.-wide warrant for a suspect connected to a stranger attack that allegedly happened at a busy Metro Vancouver mall earlier this year.
-
Vancouver home sales down in April, real estate board says
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales in the region fell in April and returned to more historically typical levels for the month.
-
Low-cost airline launches 1st flight from Kelowna, B.C.
A low-cost airline expanded its services in B.C. this week, offering its first flight out of Kelowna Monday.
Edmonton
-
Quick, L.A. Kings outlast Edmonton Oilers for 4-3 win in Game 1
A late mistake proved costly as the Edmonton Oilers began their playoff run on Monday. Now the team is looking to learn from its errors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunny breaks
It's kind of a gloomy start to the day in the Edmonton area.
-
Local man charged in Fort Saskatchewan armed robbery
A 19-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan has been charged in connection to an armed robbery and assault.