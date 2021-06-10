TORONTO -- COVID-19 cases in Ontario are dropping sharply but the highly-transmissible delta variant could still cause a fourth wave, new modelling data suggests.

Health officials unveiled the updated COVID-19 modelling data on Thursday, which depicts a much better control of the pandemic in Ontario than in previous updates.

According to the modelling, cases should continue to decline for at least the next 10 days in Ontario.

Cases have declined sharply in almost all public health units over the past few weeks.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions have also dropped. If Ontario continues to control COVID-19, the modelling suggests intensive care admissions will drop to below 200 and normal hospital operations can resume.

But this all depends on the spread of the more transmissible and potentially more dangerous delta variant, officials say.

To avoid a fourth wave, Ontario needs to ensure full immunization in high-risk communities with two doses of a vaccine.

The delta variant is about 50 per cent more transmissible than the B.1.1.7 variant and will likely be the dominant variant in the early summer, the modelling says.

The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is less effective in protecting against the delta variant.

A second dose of the vaccine adds 50 per cent effectiveness, officials said.

In a best case scenario, Ontario daily COVID-19 case count remains under 500 during the summer.

In a medium scenario, that number could jump back up to nearly 1,000 cases per day by August.

In a worst case scenario, cases hit 2,500 per day by the middle of August.

Health officials logged 590 new infections on Thursday, as well as 11 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

This is a developing news story. More to come.