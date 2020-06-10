TORONTO -- An Ontario couple who found dozens of decades-old family photos under the seat of a rental van have solved the mystery of who they belong to.

Toronto woman Kayla Francoeur and her fiancé rented a van earlier this week from Enterprise in Etobicoke so they could they do some work on a house.

The 27-year-old said when she was unloading the van she noticed a white piece of paper under the driver's seat.

"I pulled it out and saw there was a pile of photos under the seat," Francouer told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. "We pulled the photos out and there were about 40 to 50 of them."

Francoeur said all the pictures are of the family from “meaningful” moments like Christmas, vacations, Halloween and birthdays. She said most of the photos have dates printed on them – some going back as far as 1998 – but believed the family likely lost the photos recently because the van they rented is fairly new.

Despite looking for clues on the photos that might help identify the family she has had no luck.

But within minutes of Francoeur’s story going public, someone recognised the people in the photos and got in touch with the family.

Francoeur has since been in contact with one of the family members who told her they hadn’t yet realized the photos were missing.

She was told the photos were lost when one of the family members rented the van in April while moving to Kitchener.

Francoeur said she will meet with the family on Wednesday night to return the photos.