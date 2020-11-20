TORONTO -- The Ontario government is considering placing Toronto and Peel Region into a lockdown and moving more regions into the “red” zone of its COVID-19 shutdown framework as the province grapples with a rise in infections, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet discussed new recommendations made by Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams for hours Thursday night and they continue to be a source of deliberation on Friday morning.

Ford has not publicly indicated exactly what the new measures will entail, but did say on Thursday that they would be “tough.”

The premier is expected to announce the measures at 3:30 p.m. alongside Williams, Minister of Health Christine Elliott, and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.

Toronto, Hamilton and the regions of York, Peel and Halton are currently in the fourth category, the “red zone,” of the province’s five-tier framework meant to guide COVID-19 restrictions. CTV News Toronto has learned that Durham Region and Waterloo may join that list.

According to the province’s framework, regions in the fifth and final “grey” lockdown category could see wide-scale measures and restrictions, including closures, as well as a consideration of a declaration of emergency.

CTV News Toronto has confirmed that the province will be doubling the funding available for businesses struggling amid the pandemic to $600 million. This funding applies to property tax and energy cost rebates.

Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto say the money would help support eligible businesses, which are “required to close or significantly restrict services due to enhanced public health measures.”

On Friday morning, the Ontario government extended a number of COVID-19 orders until mid-December, which allows the province to implement rules on public gatherings, business closures and manage outbreaks in hospitals or long-term care homes.

The current orders under the Reopening Ontario Act will remain in force until Dec. 21.

On Friday, the province surpassed 100,000 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The majority of Friday’s 1,418 new infections were found in Toronto (393), Peel Region (400) and York Region (168).

On Thursday, officials from York Region sent a letter to the premier asking that it not move into a lockdown.

York is currently in the “red zone” of the province’s framework and officials argue they want more time to see if those restrictions work before implementing further measures.

This is a developing news story. More to come.