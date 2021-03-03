TORONTO -- An Ontario Conservative Member of Parliament has publicly come out in favour of ending the province’s lockdown measures and moving all regions into the least restrictive tier of the government’s COVID-19 shutdown framework.

David Sweet, an MP representing Flamborough-Glanbrook in the Hamilton area, made the comments Wednesday alongside now Independent York Centre MPP Roman Baber, who was kicked out of Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative caucus for calling lockdowns "deadlier than COVID.”

Sweet is the first Conservative politician to publicly voice opposition to Ontario’s lockdown.

“It is becoming increasingly evident that we are not able to contain the virus by a strategy of severe lockdowns, yet the physical, psychological and sociological consequences to the young and old are crippling in nature,” Sweet said in a statement.

"Government should focus its efforts on protection of the vulnerable in long-term care homes and similar congregate settings."

In a statement, Baber said that both he and Sweet are “saying publicly what many elected conservatives are saying privately.’

"The attitudes toward the lockdown have changed and we are seeing more people publically speaking out against it. We should move the entire province into green, while securing infection control and adequate staffing in long term care homes.”

Last month, Baber introduced a private member's bill that would slash MPP salaries to $2,000 per month until all emergency orders, except orders relating to hospitals and long-term care homes, are revoked. He said the purpose of the bill would be for elected officials can "appreciate the consequences" of shutdowns.

Baber’s bill to reduce MPP wages was denied unanimous consent at Queen’s Park.

Since Ontario's lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, COVID-19 cases in the province have fallen substantially. However, health officials said just last week that the decline in daily COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and ICU admissions has “started to level off.”

On Feb. 25, the co-chair of the province's COVID-19 science table said that Ontario will likely see another spike in daily infections and hospitalizations as a result of the spread of highly contagious variants. These variants are expected to make up about 40 per cent of all Ontario cases by the second week of March.

More than 7,000 people in Ontario have died after contracting COVID-19 since the pandemic was first declared.