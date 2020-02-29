TORONTO -- Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed three new positive cases of the COVID-19 virus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 11.

In a statement Saturday afternoon, Ontario health officials announced that the number of confirmed cases in the province had risen to 11, although the first three cases have been resolved.

The announcement comes hours after the province's seventh and eighth cases of the virus were reported in Toronto.

Officials reported that the three new cases involve a 34-year-old female with a travel history to Iran who presented herself to Mackenzie Health, a hospital in Richmond Hill, on Thursday, and two other patients at Lakeridge Health in Durham Region.

“The patient arrived at Mackenzie Health with a dry cough, runny nose, shortness of breath and headache and was put on airborne/droplet/contact precautions,” Ontario health officials stated.

“Due to the low severity of symptoms and the condition of the patient, the patient was not admitted to hospital. The patient is in self-isolation, per protocols, where she remains.”

One of the patients, a 51-year-old woman, returned to Toronto from Iran on February 22, 2020, and six days later, went to an Ajax clinic with symptoms of a cough, body aches and chills, officials said.

The patient was eventually masked and isolated and the Durham Region Health Department contacted Lakeridge Health Ajax and Pickering and coordinated an arrival time for the patient.

“The patient arrived at the hospital wearing a mask where she was tested for COVID-19. She was discharged home and put in self-isolation, per protocols, where she remains,” the statement said.

The woman’s 69-year-old husband, who had a cough but no recent travel history to Iran, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said the man accompanied his wife to the Ajax clinic and Lakeridge Health Ajax and Pickering, where he was masked and isolated.

“He was tested for COVID-19 and discharged home. He has also been put in self-isolation, where he remains,” officials said.

Health officials reminded residents in the region that, at this time, the virus is not circulating locally.

“However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread,” officials said.

“The province continues to carefully monitor this situation and encourage residents to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible information sources.”