TORONTO -- Ontario has confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the provincial total to 142, including five patients who have recovered.

The jump in cases comes after officials confirmed 24 new cases in the province on Saturday.

Sunday's update marks the biggest single-day jump since Ontario public health began tracking the cases.

Of the 39 new cases there are 14 in Toronto, five in Peel, five in Ottawa, three in Hamilton, three in York Region, two in Waterloo, two in Durham, two in Simcoe Muskoka, one in Niagara, one in Haliburton Kawartha Pineridge and the location of one case listed as "pending".

Ontario public health says that 8,462 have been tested for the virus so far. The agency is awaiting the results of a remaining 1,316 tests.

More to come…