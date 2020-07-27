TORONTO -- A woman who started a charity in memory of her five-year-old daughter says her organization is at risk of going under because a venue owner has refused to return a deposit for a postponed event.

Jennifer White is the founder of “Wishes for Olivia,” a not-for-profit that has raised more than $420,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2013. The charity’s signature “Princess Ball” was supposed to take place at the Liberty Grand at Exhibition Place in April, but was forced to reschedule to October due to the health measures brought on by COVID-19.

Now, a $15,000 deposit and the fate of the charity hang in the balance.

"This was meant to be our way of honouring her going forward,” White told CTV News Toronto. Olivia Grace White died at the age of five from an undiagnosed blood disorder and was particularly fond of Disney princesses.

“To think that we wouldn’t be able to do this going forward, that we would have to fold, it’s devastating, its heartbreaking."

White says she wants the venue to refund her deposit, saying that even if gathering restrictions are lifted, the 500 person event isn't safe, especially for some of its most vulnerable guests.

"We entertain Make-A-Wish children and we have our own free ticket grant for children with life-threatening illnesses and these children are immunocompromised."

Liberty Entertainment Group manages the venue and says it is disappointed with White since it has hosted the ball over the years at a discount of up to $60,000,

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, President and CEO Nick Di Donato says the “individual” behind the event did not want to consider alternatives.

"The individual producing the event did not want to consider any options, including postponing the event at no cost or modifying the structure of the event so it could proceed under the criteria we would have for October,” Di Donato said. “Unfortunately, the demand was for an immediate refund. We are more than willing to work with the princess ball team to host this event when we are permitted to re-open safely."

Currently in Toronto, social gatherings are limited to 10 people or less in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

And White says she would consider hosting the event at a later date, but would like to take a ”pause” and get the deposit back and rebook at a time when it is ”safe to do so."

“I don’t think that’s unreasonable and that’s what’s in the contract,” White said.

White added that the entire ordeal has been especially “strange” because the event group has been good to her in the past. She says she asked for a meeting at the end of June but has not heard back.