Ontario changes some COVID-19 rules for long-term care visitors
Ontario has changed their COVID-19 guidance for long-term care homes, eliminating masking for visitors while in a resident's room.
The changes went into effect on Oct. 14.
Staff, caregivers and visitors entering a long-term care home must still wear a mask, however once the individual is inside a resident’s room, it no longer becomes mandatory.
“Recognizing that long-term care residents miss seeing the faces of their loved ones, the ministry recommends (but no longer requires) caregivers and visitors to wear masks when they are alone with a resident in their room,” the guidance says.
“For residents living in shared rooms, homes should seek to designate a space that enables residents to interact with their visitors without masks.”
When visitors are not in a resident’s room or in a "designated space," they must keep their masks on.
Visitors and caregivers will also no longer have to take part in “active” COVID-19 screening in which they attest either in-person or online that they are symptom-free and have not been in direct contact with someone who has been ill.
Instead, visitors will be asked to self-screen for symptoms.
According to the ministry’s guidance, long-term care homes can “return to regular practice for setting their own visitor policy,” meaning that the four-visitor maximum indoors has been removed. However, if the home is in outbreak or a resident is being isolated due to COVID-19, visitors will be limited to essential caregivers.
Residents returning from medical, temporary or short-term day absences will also no longer be required to test for COVID-19 unless they fail an active screening or are experiencing symptoms.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Canada not equipped to handle rising rates of dementia: report
Canada is not prepared to handle rising rates of dementia as its population ages, according to a new study by the national seniors’ advocacy organization CanAge.
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures
People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children to appear in court Wednesday
The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
-
Oath to the king: Trudeau says Quebec can pass a law if it wants to
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says elected members of the National Assembly in Quebec City are free, if they wish, to pass a bill to remove the obligation to swear in King Charles III.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Rollover crash causes 402 closure
No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.
Kitchener
-
Fire rips through Brantford, Ont. rubber factory property
Firefighters continue to battle flames at a rubber plant in Brantford, Ont. Wednesday after a fire erupted there the night before.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Police identify victim in fatal crash near Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released the name of the person pronounced dead at the scene of a collision near Guelph earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
More snow in northeastern Ont., up to 15 cm, Hwy. 144 closed
Environment Canada issued more winter weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario Wednesday, as snow continues to fall prompting a road closure on Highway 144.
Ottawa
-
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Windsor
-
Meet the candidates: Windsor ward candidates weigh in on key issues
Windsor residents will be heading to the polls to cast their vote in the municipal election on Monday, Oct. 24. CTV News reached out to the candidates running for council positions in all 10 wards to get their views on several key issues.
-
Deputy prime minister visits Windsor for APMA conference
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Windsor to participate in the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) conference.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
Barrie
-
Low-cost rabies clinics available in Simcoe County
Low-cost rabies clinics are once again available across Simcoe County for dogs and cats older than three months.
-
One person in custody following investigation in Innisfil
OPP have cleared the scene of an early-morning police investigation in Innisfil.
-
Trial begins for Penetanguishene man accused of father's 2019 death
Jury selection is complete for the trial of Brad McKee, the man accused in his father's death three years ago.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage: initial estimate
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage, according to an initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
Calgary police seize arsenal of weapons in Rosscarrock drug bust, 5 charged
Calgary police say four women and one man are facing charges after a drug bust in the community of Rosscarrock that saw a cache of weapons seized.
-
Calgary Surge, CEBL's newest team, unveils name and logo
Basketball fans in Calgary now know the name of the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise that will play its home games at WinSport.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Spike belt needed to stop stolen vehicle: Dauphin RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin needed a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle that failed to pull over this weekend.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bodies discovered in Burnaby vehicle identified as Coquitlam residents
Investigators say two people who were discovered dead inside a vehicle Monday afternoon had already been reported missing to Coquitlam RCMP.
-
Slain Burnaby RCMP officer fired gun her murder suspect was shot with: police watchdog
B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office is releasing new details about the altercation that led to the death of Burnaby RCMP officer Const. Shaelyn Yang.
-
B.C. drought: A dozen more temperature records broken, tied ahead of shift in weather
While a change in weather is expected for parts of B.C. in the coming days, some regions are still seeing record-breaking temperatures.
Edmonton
-
'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
Injuries reported in serious crash near Edmonton: RCMP
Police responded to a serious crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
-
ATV driver killed in rollover in northern Alberta
One person is dead after an ATV rollover on Tuesday evening.