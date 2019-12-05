TORONTO -- Ontario's Catholic teachers will be in a legal strike position on Dec. 21.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says it received a "no board" report today, which starts a 17-day countdown to a legal strike position.

The union requested the report on Friday -- after a conciliator assisted with a day of contract talks with the government -- and the union said there was little prospect for further progress.

OECTA president Liz Stuart says Catholic teachers don't have plans yet for strike action, but this should serve as a wake-up call for the government.

A no-board report has been issued, putting #CatholicTeachers in a legal strike position as of Dec 21. As we go back to the bargaining table, the government needs to get serious about abandoning their cuts and reaching an agreement. Read the full release: https://t.co/F05eTnIBbS. pic.twitter.com/vomkB9SnvC — Catholic Teachers (@OECTAProv) December 5, 2019

The development comes a day after public high school teachers staged a one-day strike.

They are back in class today, but are continuing with an administrative work-to-rule campaign and warn there could be more walkouts if the government doesn't change course in contract talks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 5, 2019.