Ontario Catholic school teachers vote in favour of strike mandate

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has voted in favour of authorizing a strike action, if necessary, according to a statement made by the association Thursday.

The province-wide vote took place Oct. 18 and 19. Ninety-seven per cent voted in favour of the mandate.

On Wednesday, Ontario's public English elementary school teachers also moved closer to job action, with 95 per cent of the federation voting in favour of a strike mandate.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…