When edible cannabis products are legalized by the federal government this October, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) will be ready.

The government-run online-only pot shop issued a call for new cannabis products on Monday, including edibles, beverages, topicals and extracts.

The OCS, which also acts as the sole distributor of legal marijuana to licensed retailers, says that while it will take some time for producers to get the necessary approvals from Health Canada it’s looking to “kick-start” the rollout.

“This product call marks an important milestone in securing a broad variety of cannabis products that meet the preferences of Ontario consumers,” said Patrick Ford, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Cannabis Store.

Currently, the OCS only sells dried strains of cannabis, oils and seeds both online and to licensed retailers.