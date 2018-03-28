

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





One of the most costly of the Wynne government's budget promises, entirely free daycare for kids ages two and a half to four, is part of a wider push to alleviate pressure in Ontario's childcare system long waiting lists for spaces and fee subsidies.

In Wednesday's budget, the province says it wants to spend $2.2 billion between now and 2020 to reduce fees for parents of 100,000 children across Ontario, ease the rate of increase in childcare fees and standardize wages for workers in childcare.

The move may mean some parents no longer have to start shopping for childcare before they've even given birth.

Provincial experts say that the overwhelming need for cost relief for families was for preschool age children.

But the province has not prepared for the possibility that parents with children in unlicensed daycares will try to move them to licensed ones when the child turns two-and-a-half, in order to take advantage of preschool being free.

Speaking on background, a provincial official said stakeholders told them that the minister for children and youth is aware of that possibility, but the province at this point says it expects there will be increased given the new commitment is free for parents.

The provincial government also is not aware of how many children regularly use unlicensed daycare.

The move is said to save the average family with one eligible child about $17,000 per year. In central Toronto, parents could save even more.

In the City of Toronto alone, more than 14,000 families are waiting for a subsidized childcare space.

The preschool promise will be available to everyone, regardless of income.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa says his government decided to make it available even to parents with high incomes who could otherwise afford childcare, because it was important that it be universal.

PC leader Doug Ford would not say whether he would keep or scrap the preschool commitment, but he seemed to question its worth.

"They're promising money for children who aren't even born," he said. "I'm surprised the finance minister isn't up here promising free cars or that we'll pay your mortgage."