Ontario bill that would change gift rules amid stag and doe controversy defeated

An NDP bill that would have changed Ontario’s conflict of interest rules in light of complaints about Premier Doug Ford’s family stag and doe party was stunted at Queen’s Park Thursday.

The bill was defeated by the majority Progressive Conservative government in a 31-70 vote during the second reading.

Speaking to reporters after Question Period, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said it was “astonishing” the government would vote against the legislation.

“The government doesn’t want to talk about this issue. They don’t want to have any conversations about it. They just want to hide,” she said.

“We put forward a bill that was purposefully very clear and clean. It does only what the conditions that are currently in place for federal employees.”

The bill in question would have amended the Members’ Integrity Act to cover gifts that “might reasonably be seen to have been given in connection, directly or indirectly, with the performance of the member’s duties of office.”

The idea, the NDP argued, would cover both legitimate conflicts of interest as well as the appearance of a conflict.

The bill was proposed after Ontario’s integrity commissioner was asked to determine whether Ford acted improperly in relation to his daughter’s stag and doe party.

Integrity Commissioner David Wake, who had cleared Ford of wrongdoing when first approached by the premier, said in mid-March there were “flaws” in the request for further investigation but he was not “prepared to dismiss it.”

However, he also noted that “neither propriety nor appearances of conflict are subjects covered by the Act.”

Experts are split about whether or not the NDP bill would have truly changed the way the integrity commissioner reviews complaints.

University of Ottawa professor of Public and International Affairs, Luc Juillet, argues the goal of the Member’s Integrity Act is to promote public confidence.

“It is typically insufficient for (Members of the Legislative Assembly) and office holders to avoid being in a conflict of interest, they should also avoid the appearance of such conflicts,” he said in a statement.

Juillet said he is inclined to believe the premier’s office could not be influenced by developers buying tickets to a stag party, but he also said Ford should be “concerned about giving the impression that paying to attend the premier’s family parties is an advantageous business practice in Ontario.”

“Appearances of misbehaviour, not only actual misdeeds, can sow doubt and undermine trust in the fairness of our institutions. For this reason, raising the standard on accepting gifts in the Integrity Act to include the consideration of public perception seems like a step in the right direction for Ontario.”

Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, told CTV News Toronto earlier this week the language of the Member’s Integrity Act should be strong enough to cover perceptions of conflict of interest—adding it is the commissioner’s interpretation that should be questioned.

“You already have very, very high standards set out in this act,” he said. “Those are vague statements. It's up to the integrity commissioner to draw the lines.”

He added that he would support including the family members of MPPs in the act to ensure full transparency.