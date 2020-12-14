TORONTO -- The Ontario government has begun administering its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine today, one day ahead of schedule.

Anita Quidangen, a personal support worker, got the shot first at the University Health Network in Toronto. Hired in 1988 by the Rekai Centre, a long-term care home in Toronto, the government says Quidangen worked tirelessly throughout the home’s COVID-19 outbreak, oftentimes doing double shifts.

The first phase of the Ontario government’s immunization plan will see health-care workers like Quidangen, as well as residents of long-term care homes and their caregivers, vaccinated first.

Half of the first shipment of shots received Sunday will be administered this week and the other half will be intentionally held back to give the same individuals a required second dose 21 days later.

From there, adults in Indigenous communities, residents of retirement homes and recipients of chronic home health-care will get doses of the vaccine next.

Of the 6,000 doses received, some of the first shots are being administered at the University Health Network in Toronto with the remainder headed to The Ottawa Hospital.

The province previously said it expected to begin inoculations on Tuesday. However, retired Gen. Rick Hillier, chair of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, said Friday that if the shipments arrived early, they would begin vaccinating earlier as a result.

"Needles will go into arms today In Ontario," Hillier told CTV News earlier Monday morning.

"It's the start of an incredible opportunity to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated in this province and start the recovery, start coming out of the abyss, because that’s where we’ve been."

The first shipment of vaccines touched down in Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday night. Premier Doug Ford was on hand for the arrival and watched as the first batch of vaccines were unloaded off the plane.

“The province has been preparing for this day for months and we are ready for the road ahead,” his office said Monday. “It’s time to start vaccinating Ontarians. It’s time to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Last night, I was in Hamilton to oversee the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccines as they touched down in Ontario.



An additional 90,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario later this month, according to Hillier. The province expects to receive 2.4 million doses -- allowing it to vaccinate 1.2 million people -- during the first three months of 2021.

The vaccine is expected to be more broadly available to the general public in April, the government has said previously, and will take six to nine months to inoculate the entire province.

Ontario reported 1,940 news cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as well as 23 more deaths. The new infections mark a jump from the 1,677 cases reported on Sunday.

With files from the Canadian Press. More to come.