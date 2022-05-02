Ontario auditor notes huge contingency funds, underestimated tax revenue in PC budget

The Ontario legislature is pictured at Queen's Park in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. (CTV News/Craig Wadman) The Ontario legislature is pictured at Queen's Park in downtown Toronto in this undated photo. (CTV News/Craig Wadman)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish

Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton