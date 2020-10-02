TORONTO -- Ontario is putting a pause on social circles, asking people across the entire province to now only come in close contact with those inside their household as COVID-19 cases spike to unprecedented levels.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Friday, while also declaring new restrictions for certain businesses in three COVID-19 hotspots.

As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Ottawa and Peel Region must limit capacity to 100. Toronto Public Health has already decided to limit capacity to 75.

There is now a maximum of six people allowed per table and each customer’s contact information must be collected for contact tracing.

For gyms and fitness centres in the three hotspots, group exercise classes will now be limited to 10 people and the facility must limit its capacity to 50 people.

Banquet halls and event spaces must limit six people per table and have no more than 50 people in the facility at a time.

Ontario has also paused any further reopening for the next 28 days.

The government has also implemented a province-wide mandatory mask order for indoor public settings, including businesses, facilities and workplaces.

Prior to Friday’s announcement, Ontario residents were allowed to create 10-person social circles, which could include those who did not live in their household.

Assessment centres changing to appointment only

Ford also said the province will transition to appointment-based testing at COVID-19 assessment centres starting next week.

The transition will start on Tuesday in an effort to reduce the testing lineups and cut down on the processing backlog.

"Starting Oct. 4, assessment centres will not be accepting walk-ins … These changes are absolutely necessary," Ford told reporters.

This is a developing story. More information to come.