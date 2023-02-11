Ontario appeal court orders Metrolinx to stop cutting trees at Osgoode Hall pending hearing

The Ontario Court of Appeal has ordered Metrolinx to stop cutting trees from the grounds of Osgoode Hall pending a hearing next week.

The Crown agency said the Haudenosaunee Development Institute appealed on Saturday morning after an injunction it filed last week was dismissed.

The appellate court, which is housed at Osgoode Hall, will hear the case on Tuesday, Metrolinx said.

“This is yet another delay as we work to build the transit system Ontarians need and deserve. The Ontario Line will see almost 400,000 passengers every day, reduce crowding on existing subway lines and put nearly 50,000 more jobs within a short walk of transit,” the agency said in a statement.

Crews had just resumed chopping down the trees, which sit on the nearly 200-year-old grounds of Osgoode Hall, after an Ontario court denied extending a separate injunction.

The Law Society of Ontario, whose offices are located at Osgoode Hall, was granted an interim injunction on Feb. 5, temporarily preventing Metrolinx from working at the site. The group was seeking to extend the order on Friday before its midnight expiration.

However, a judge did not grant the extension. Written reasons for the decision are expected to be released in the coming days.

Metrolinx said the removal of trees is being done so it can conduct an archeological assessment of the location before construction begins for a planned station on the Ontario Line.

Several local elected officials and a number of community stakeholders have opposed the move.

“The choice for Metrolinx is clearcut. Engage in real consultation and change your tactics or expect more delays as the people of Toronto and all those impacted by the project fight you at every stop. This is about more than just the fate of the trees felled today,” the Build the Ontario Line Differently (BOLD) Coalition said in a statement on Saturday.

For its part, Metrolinx had said that it held many meetings with stakeholder groups before the decision to cut down the trees.