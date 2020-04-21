TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced new funding and partnerships to help the province’s seniors and people with disabilities as the government continues to battle the impacts of COVID-19.

Ford said the province is investing $11 million in the Meals on Wheels program, which has been delivering food, medicine and other necessities to seniors forced to self-isolate.

“We can only get through these difficult times if we have each other’s backs,” Ford said at Queen’s Park on Tuesday afternoon. “No one must be left behind. We have to take care of our own.”

The premier also announced the government will be doubling some Guaranteed Annual Income System (GAINS) payments to provide “support to the seniors that need it most.” Ford said that individuals will receive up to $166 a month and couples will get up to $332 a month.

The doubled payments will continue for about six months, officials said.

In addition, the province will be investing $40 million in the Residential Relief Fund to help victim shelters and organizations offering developmental services, child welfare, and social services with COVID-19-related costs. Ford said the money would be used to purchase personal protective equipment and to help with staffing.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.