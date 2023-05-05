Ontario announces $25-million investment to address 'rise of hate' crimes
Mosques, synagogues, temples, and churches are among the organizations eligible for a new grant announced by the Ontario government to address what it called a “rise of hate incidents against religious and minority groups.”
“No Ontarian should live in fear that they will be targeted because of their background, who they love, or how they worship,” Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism Michael Ford said at a news conference Friday.
The $25.5-million investment over two years will provide successful applicants with up to $10,000 in funding to protect their gathering spaces from hate-motivated incidents, according to the province.
Religious organizations, LGTBQ2S+ groups, and Indigenous organizations are all eligible and can choose to invest in building upgrades, enhancing locks, installing cameras, and hiring short-term professional security personnel if they receive the grant.
Indigenous, Black, Muslim, Jewish and LGTBQ2S+ communities have been among the most targeted groups of hate crimes in recent years, the province said in a news release following Friday’s announcement.
In fact, the province said there were more than 1,500 police-reported hate crimes in Ontario in 2021 alone.
“Building on our other investments to combat hate, the new Anti-Hate Security and Prevention Grant will help build stronger, safer and more inclusive communities and ensure everyone has a safe environment to practice their faith and express their culture and beliefs,” Ford said.
Friday’s funding follows the announcement of the Ontario Grant to Support Anti-Hate Security Measures for Faith-Based and Cultural Organizations grant back in 2021. At that time, $40 million in similar funding was earmarked for faith-based and cultural groups, of which 1,200 received grants before applications closed last August, the province said.
Applications for the new grant are set to open in the summer.
BREAKING | COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
BREAKING | COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsorite facing 15 years in prison for killing London man
The Supreme Court of Canada (SOC) has ruled Dia Hanan was denied his charter right to a trial within 30 months.
Car strikes parked dump truck, driver three times over legal limit: Police
Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Queen Street where both vehicles had sustained significant damage.
Ont. family says father denied Career Day visit to GEDSB school due to his job as a police officer
A Norfolk County parent says her husband was denied a chance to attend their child’s school to talk to students about his career because of his job as a police officer.
Union, region continuing negotiations Friday as GRT strike enters fifth day
Negotiations between Unifor Local 4304 and the Region on Waterloo are underway on Friday as the Grand River Transit (GRT) strike continues into its fifth day.
Woman shot during 'targeted and isolated incident' in downtown Sudbury: Police
A 38-year-old man is in custody after a fight in downtown Sudbury resulted in a 41-year-old woman being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, police say.
Two arrests, $250K in cocaine seized with cash in Hearst drug bust
Two Hearst residents in their 60s are charged with drug trafficking after raids reveal more than $250,000 in cocaine and approximately $150,000 in cash, police say.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Train derails in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Kingston, Ont.
Ottawa's new bag tag policy will charge $3 for extra garbage bags
Ottawa residents will soon have to pay an extra $3 a garbage bag if they go over their limit for the year under a new bag tag program designed to encourage waste diversion and extend the life of the Trail Road Landfill.
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsorite facing 15 years in prison for killing London man
The Supreme Court of Canada (SOC) has ruled Dia Hanan was denied his charter right to a trial within 30 months.
Fire destroys building north of Chatham
The blaze broke out around 7:26 a.m. at 83134 Dover Centre Line.
Windsor driver stopped going 142km/h in a 60km/h zone: WPS
Windsor police say they stopped a driver going over double the speed limit on a city street.
Firefighters battling barn fire in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Sunset Manor compliance orders lifted after recent inspection
On Friday, the County of Simcoe confirmed all its compliance orders had been lifted following its most recent inspection in April.
-
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
Halifax police review welcomed by lawyer representing arrested protestors
A review of a chaotic clash that broke out between police and protestors in downtown Halifax in August 2021 has been ordered by the police oversight board.
Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the third week in a row.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Calgary no longer has the largest unemployment numbers in Canada
Calgary's unemployment rate isn’t the highest in the country any more.
Calgary police at scene of northeast shooting
An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.
-
LIVE at 10:30 | Alberta to give wildfire update Friday morning
The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Suspect charged in Winnipeg homicide; police looking for info on victim
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of a man who has yet to be identified.
What is being planned to mark Red Dress Day in Manitoba
The National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), otherwise known as Red Dress Day is being marked in Winnipeg, Manitoba and across the country.
Winnipeg man charged for sexual assault of youths spanning two decades
A Winnipeg man has been charged with seven accounts of sexual assault in connection with the abuse of multiple youths spanning two decades.
Interior communities brace for weekend rain as floods forecasted in Okanagan
People in the British Columbia community of Grand Forks are hustling to get ahead of a deluge of melting snow and heavy rainfall after learning a costly lesson about flooding five years ago.
Marke Driesschen, weathercaster for CTV Vancouver, expected to make full recovery from major surgery
After undergoing a successful heart valve replacement surgery, a beloved member of the CTV News Vancouver family is expected to make a full recovery.
More than 12 reports of grandparent scam in single day, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna say they received more than a dozen reports from people targeted by the so-called "grandparent scam" in the city on Thursday.
LIVE at 10:30 | Alberta to give wildfire update Friday morning
The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Helicopter crash at Edson airport under investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating the crash of an Airbus A350B2 at the Edson Airport.
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.