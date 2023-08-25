Ontario adds $160M to skills training funding
Ontario is set to put $160 million toward skills training programs, prioritizing help for people on social assistance and people with criminal records.
Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is set to announce the fourth round of funding through the Skills Development Fund today.
He says it's aimed at giving at least 100,000 people free training in health care, auto manufacturing, IT, hospitality and skilled trades.
The announcement brings the total for Skills Development Fund training to more than $860 million, with 596 projects in a variety of sectors supported so far.
McNaughton says one million people in Ontario have a criminal record, with the majority for non-violent and petty crimes, and half of them are on social assistance even 15 years after being released.
He says around 40 per cent of people with a criminal record can't get a second interview when job hunting, so he is calling on organizations to submit proposals to help them find meaningful work while also addressing labour shortages.
"This is something that we've really been promoting and encouraging businesses to step up," he said in an interview.
"I just think there's a huge opportunity. These workers become very loyal to the employer that gives them a chance and there's a huge opportunity to lift these people up."
Funding applications are due by Nov. 17.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Yellowknife wildfire could grow toward the city, officials warn
Crews continue to battle a wildfire close to Yellowknife while residents trying to return home are an added complication for officials. One community in the territory, however, was allowed to return
Security footage shows brazen gunpoint robbery at Toronto fast food restaurant
New surveillance footage has surfaced showing a brazen gunpoint robbery at an A&W restaurant in Toronto on Thursday night.
New video gives first glimpse at the south side of the moon
Humanity is getting its first look at the surface of the moon's south side following the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
Quebec physicians college says some doctors worry about reprisals after giving MAID
Quebec's college of physicians says some doctors in the province are afraid to perform medical aid in dying because they fear reprisals.
Wildfires' impact on insurance: Rising premiums and more
Canadian insurers are grappling with the higher risk of wildfires as this year's fire season breaks records, and experts say rising premiums are just one way the industry is seeking to adapt to the changing landscape.
'Shallow Hal' led to dark times for women who played Gwyneth Paltrow's body double
Ivy Snitzer is sharing how appearing in 'Shallow Hal' led to some dark days for her.
Mugshot released after Donald Trump surrenders on Georgia 2020 election charges
The mugshot of former U.S. president Donald Trump has been released after he surrendered himself to authorities in Georgia on charges alleging he acted in a plot to subvert the 2020 election.
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
Montreal
-
Quebec physicians college says some doctors worry about reprisals after giving MAID
Quebec's college of physicians says some doctors in the province are afraid to perform medical aid in dying because they fear reprisals.
-
International student forced to leave Montreal school because of Bill 96
A 16-year-old student is getting kicked out of her school, not because of anything she did wrong, but because of Quebec's language law, Bill 96.
-
Piece of history: Souvenir rivets from Montreal's old Champlain Bridge to be distributed
A souvenir piece of Montreal's first Champlain Bridge salvaged from the historic structure could be yours if you attend one of two events being held in early September, both on the city's South Shore. Each recipient, who must be 18 years or over, will be handed one rivet that was pulled from the steel structure when it was dismantled after spanning the St-Lawrence for 60 years.
London
-
OPP find stolen vehicle, two people arrested
Two people from London have been charged following an investigation in the Tillsonburg area.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Carrick Township.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
Kitchener
-
Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
-
Senior scammed out of $9000 in gift cards: Stratford police
Stratford police are warning residents about gift card scams after a senior citizen was allegedly scammed out of $9000.
Northern Ontario
-
Grab a tissue while you can: Kleenex tissues to be discontinued in Canada
Kimberly-Clark is discontinuing its consumer facial tissue business in Canada, citing 'unique complexities.'
-
One dead, one injured in northwestern Ont. crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a 'sudden death' following an early morning single-vehicle crash near Kenora.
-
Sault police lay 33 more charges against Peterborough murder suspect
The man at the centre of a standoff with Sault police on Tuesday, who was wanted for murder, is now facing dozens more weapons-related charges.
Ottawa
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in the first six months of 2023
One of Ottawa's newest photo radar cameras caught thousands of drivers speeding in the first six months of the year.
-
Ottawa eyes former archdiocese property for new supportive housing site
Councillors on the finance and corporate services committee will vote Sept. 5 on a staff recommendation to purchase the Diocesan Centre at 1245 Kilborn Place, an 8.7-acre parcel of land with a three-storey building.
-
Dump truck driver blew 3x the legal limit after missing Hwy. 417 off-ramp, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police say a dump truck driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after the vehicle drove off the road in Ottawa's west end.
Windsor
-
'Are you ok?': Windsor couple didn’t realize tree fell on house until neighbour calls
For the second straight day, a powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake.
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Windsor
Windsor police have confirmed a motorcyclist has died after a collision on the east side of the city.
-
Travellers stranded as Detroit airport deals with flood waters
Delta Airlines was one of many airlines cancelling dozens of flights out of DTW with nearly 270 total delays and cancellations at the airport — including mickey's flight to San Francisco.
Barrie
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
-
Witnesses sought to multi-vehicle crash that killed Barrie woman, injured her baby and 3 others in construction zone on CR 124
Ontario police are canvassing for witnesses and video of a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon on Tuesday that claimed a new mother's life and injured her baby and three others.
-
Victim of driveway shooting in Victoria Harbour dies
A Victoria Harbour man shot in his driveway late last week has died, according to loved ones.
Atlantic
-
Man in hospital after officer-involved shooting: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police say a stabbing suspect is in hospital after he was shot by an officer in the Clayton Park area Thursday night
-
Two 20-year-old passengers die following head-on collision in Windsor Forks, N.S.
The RCMP says two young people have died following a head-on collision in Windsor Forks, N.S., Thursday night.
-
Heavy rain a risk for parts of the Maritimes this weekend
The last weekend of August is going to be a soggy one in the Maritimes.
Calgary
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane to tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane will be in Calgary Friday to tour the city's reception centre for wildfire evacuees.
-
Large truck crashes on Stoney Trail, traffic blocked
Eastbound drivers on Stoney Trail are being delayed after a large transport truck crashed on the highway, blocking all lanes of traffic.
-
2 taken to hospital after rollover crash
Two people were hospitalized after a vehicle rolled Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Storm brings more than 100 mm of rain to one Manitoba community
A Thursday thunderstorm brought more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds over 100 km/h to parts of southern Manitoba.
-
Former Clarion Hotel now being used as medical boarding home
What was once the Clarion Hotel near Polo Park is being transformed into a home away from home for Nunavut residents seeking health care in Winnipeg.
-
Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP
A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.
Vancouver
-
Unnoticed locomotive fires pose wildfire risk: TSB report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is warning about the risks of fires going unnoticed on locomotives and setting wildfires, citing dozens of on-board blazes in a report into an incident two years ago in southeast B.C.
-
Fear, falsehoods and conspiracy theories ignite amid Canada's wildfires
Canada's current wildfire season is devastating evidence of the effects of climate change, scientists say, but for some conspiracy theorists, the thousands of square kilometres of burnt ground isn't enough to convince them.
-
First Nations 'shutting down' access to popular B.C. park until Sept. 30
Two B.C. First Nations say they are "shutting down the public access" to a popular provincial park on their traditional territories, and won't be reopening the area for more than a month.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Yellowknife wildfire could grow toward the city, officials warn
Crews continue to battle a wildfire close to Yellowknife while residents trying to return home are an added complication for officials. One community in the territory, however, was allowed to return
-
Man charged in Mill Woods string of disturbances, assaults Thursday night
A 40-year-old man faces charges after embarking on what is believed to have been a drug- or alcohol-impaired crime spree in south Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Fog and smoke depart, heat returns
Fog and smoke advisories are in effect for much of central and northern Alberta, including Edmonton.