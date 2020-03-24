TORONTO -- Ontario ratepayers, forced to stay at home in self-isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak, will be getting a break on their hydro bills for the next 45 days, according to senior government sources.

On Tuesday, sources told CTV News Toronto that Premier Doug Ford is set to unveil lower hydro rates for families, farmers and businesses.

Starting Tuesday, hydro rates will be temporarily lowered to the off-peak rates – which are typically reserved for evenings, overnights and weekends – meaning homeowners will be charged a steady rate of 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour.

Currently, Ontarians are charged between 14.4 cents and 20.8 cents per kilowatt hour between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. as part of the provincial Time of Use energy conservation program.

Families will save an estimated $20 per month, while businesses will save $150 and cost the provincial treasury $162-million.

Ford promised that relief and flexibility would be coming, to allow people stuck at home to perform their daily tasks without worrying about a massive hydro bill at the end of the pandemic.