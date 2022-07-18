Ontarians have mixed vews on fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, poll finds

'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King granted bail

Pat King, an organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks earlier this year, has been granted bail. The decision was delivered in an Ottawa courtroom Monday by Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein.

Russia's Gazprom tells Europe gas halt beyond its control

Russia's Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of 'extraordinary' circumstances, according to a letter seen by Reuters, upping the ante in an economic tit-for-tat with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Tenants with large corporate landlords more likely to face poor living conditions, survey suggests

A new survey of Canadian tenants suggests that renters in units owned by large corporations were more likely to face poor living conditions compared to those in private or family-owned housing. With a higher percentage of these tenants experiencing maintenance issues in their units, this lack of care is ultimately used to drive out existing tenants in order to hike up rent prices, one advocacy group says.

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward Monday to Britain and fuelled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France, which evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames spreading through tinder-dry forests.

