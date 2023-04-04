Ontarians feel Doug Ford is doing a poor job on health care and housing, survey suggests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tours a laboratory ahead of an announcement at a Magna International production facility, in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov Ontario Premier Doug Ford tours a laboratory ahead of an announcement at a Magna International production facility, in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump sits at the defence table with his defence team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one

A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton