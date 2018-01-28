

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Ontario PC Party President Rick Dykstra says he is stepping down from his role as the party moves to select a new leader to replace Patrick Brown.

Dykstra made the announcement via Twitter Sunday night.

“It has a wonderful experience to watch the party's renewal and over the next couple of months we will see the party coalesce around a new Leader,” Dykstra said in the tweet. “As this process unfolds, I have made the decision to step aside as President and take a step back for someone else to lead us through the hard work.”

Dykstra didn’t say why it was necessary for him to step aside.

His announcement comes just days after the stunning resignation of Patrick Brown as PC Party Leader amid allegations of sexual misconduct in a story published by CTV News hours earlier.

Brown’s departure has triggered a leadership contest for the party, with roughly five months to go before voters in Ontario head to the polls. MPP Vic Fedeli has taken over as interim leader in the wake of Brown’s departure.

Dykstra did not say who will replace him.

Dykstra has been party president since March 2016.