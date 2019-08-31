

The Canadian Press





GUELPH, Ont. -- Guelph police say they have charged a 20-year-old man from Orangeville, Ont., with impaired driving after a vehicle allegedly tried to reverse out of a parking spot with a passenger hanging out of the vehicle's rear window.

Police say they were alerted to the city's downtown core at 2:45 a.m. on Saturday and found multiple men dancing on the roof of a parked vehicle.

Officers say the car began reversing out of its parking spot with one of the passengers hanging out of the vehicle's rear window as they approached.

Police say they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated away from police at a high speed, despite being in a busy area for pedestrians.

When the vehicle eventually came to a stop, officers say made the driver take a breathalyzer test and charged him with dangerous operation.

The man is due in court in October.