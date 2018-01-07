

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A woman in her 80s has been pronounced dead and another woman has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving following a serious two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.

The collision happened at Eglinton Avenue and Royal York Road at around 6:30 p.m.

One woman pulled from the crash was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time later, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Another driver was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and was arrested for impaired driving, Toronto police said.

Police said the circumstances of the collision are still being investigated.