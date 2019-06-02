

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating after a teen was shot in Rexdale overnight.

The incident occurred in the area of Tandridge Crescent, near Albion Road and Elmhurst Drive, at around 1 a.m.

Police say a 16-year-old male was shot in his car and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any details on possible suspects.