TORONTO -- Police have arrested one teen suspect and continue to search for three more after employees were assaulted in various Etobicoke pharmacies at gunpoint during three separate robberies all within an hour Friday afternoon.

Police say the first robbery occurred at a pharmacy in the West Mall Bloor Plaza, located near Bloor Street West and The West Mall, at around 3:10 p.m.

Toronto police say they believe four teenage boys are responsible for robbing three Etobicoke pharmacies and assaulting employees at gunpoint all in the span of less than an hour.

Officers say the four teenagers, who were armed with handguns, robbed the store and assaulted a woman in her 70s before fleeing in a grey truck.

About 25 minutes later, police reported a second incident at the Rexdale Commercial Centre Plaza, near Rexdale and Humberwood boulevards.

Investigators said a group of teens entered the pharmacy wearing masks and hoods and brandished weapons. Police said an employee was assaulted and the teens allegedly stole drugs and money.

The third robbery occurred at Elmhurst Plaza, located near Elmhurst Drive and Islington Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Four males entered a pharmacy and stole drugs and money. Police said they were wearing ski masks and also had guns. A store employee was allegedly assaulted.

In all three cases, a commercial pickup truck was involved, police said, adding that nobody was seriously injured.