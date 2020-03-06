TORONTO -- Police have arrested one teen suspect and are continuing to search for three more after a string of violent robberies took place at several Etobicoke pharmacies on Friday afternoon.

Police say the first of the three robberies occurred at a pharmacy in the West Mall Bloor Plaza, located near Bloor Street West and The West Mall, at around 3:10 p.m.

Officers say the four teenagers, who were armed with handguns, allegedly robbed the store and assaulted a woman in her 70s before fleeing in a grey truck.

About 25 minutes later, police reported a second incident at the Rexdale Commercial Centre Plaza, near Rexdale and Humberwood boulevards.

ROBBERY UPDATES:

City's West End

- Officers are investigating 3 robberies

- All 3 robberies believed to be same group of males

- Firearms + violence used in all robberies

- 1 male is now in custody

- 3 males remain outstanding

- Officers still searching the area

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 6, 2020

Investigators said a group of teens entered the pharmacy wearing masks and hoods and allegedly brandished weapons. Police said an employee was assaulted and the teens allegedly stole drugs and money.

The third robbery occurred at Elmhurst Plaza, located near Elmhurst Drive and Islington Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Four males entered a pharmacy and allegedly, again, stole drugs and money. police said.

Officers said they were wearing ski masks and also had guns. The teens allegedly assaulted a store employee.

Police said a fourth robbery at Yorkdale mall was reported shortly after the earlier robberies. Four teenage suspects are believed to be involved in the robbery, but police are not yet linking it to the three pharmacy robberies in Etobicoke.

Police say one suspect is in custody in connection with the Yorkdale robbery and three suspects are still outstanding.

Police said that nobody was seriously injured during the incidents.