

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. -- Police have arrested one man and are seeking another in a London, Ont., human trafficking investigation.

City police say the case centres on allegations dating back as far as 2015 and involving a girl who was 15 at the time.

They did not provide further details.

Police say they arrested a 24-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., and charged him with six counts including trafficking and sexual interference.

Police say they've issued a warrant for a 26-year-old man, also from Brampton, who's wanted on 14 charges.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to come forward.