One seriously injured after dump truck, van collide in Brampton
An ambulance is shown in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 5:13AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 29, 2017 8:00AM EST
One person is in hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton overnight.
Peel Paramedics say a dump truck and minivan collided near Goreway Drive and Castlemore Road shortly before midnight.
The male driver of the minivan was initially taken to a local hospital for treatment but was later transferred to a trauma centre with life-threatening. He is now listed in non-life-threatening condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Roads were shut down in the area for the police investigation but have since reopened.